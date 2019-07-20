1 red apple, cored and chopped
1 Granny Smith apple, cored and chopped
1 c seedless green grapes, sliced
1 small can mandarin oranges
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 (8 ounce) container KeyLime Yoplait NonFat yogurt
Combine red apple, Granny Smith apple, and grapes. Wait to add in the mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and pecans until right before serving to keep
the oranges from disintegrating (stir them carefully) and to keep the cranberries firm and the pecans crunchy. Strain the yogurt with cheesecloth.
(If you don't strain the yogurt, some of the runny liquid accumulates on the bottom of your fruit salad bowl.)
Nutrition facts per serving-
243 calories; 9.8 g fat; 37.4 g carbohydrates; 5.8 g protein; 55 mg sodium.
