Fall Cider Mules

Ginger Syrup:

1 cup white sugar

]1 cup water

½ cup chopped fresh ginger

Mules:

¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice

1 ½ cups sparkling apple cider

1 cup vodka (such as Tito's®)

1 medium lime, cut into 4 wedges

4 cups ice, or as needed

Directions

Instructions Checklist

Combine sugar, water, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer, and stir constantly until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and strain into a pitcher; discard solids. Let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.

Pour 1/4 cup cooled ginger syrup into a separate pitcher; reserve remaining ginger syrup for a later use. Stir in lime juice, sparkling cider, and vodka. Pour into 4 ice-filled glasses and garnish with lime wedges.

