Fall Cider Mules
Ginger Syrup:
1 cup white sugar
]1 cup water
½ cup chopped fresh ginger
Mules:
¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
1 ½ cups sparkling apple cider
1 cup vodka (such as Tito's®)
1 medium lime, cut into 4 wedges
4 cups ice, or as needed
Directions
Instructions Checklist
Combine sugar, water, and ginger in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer, and stir constantly until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and strain into a pitcher; discard solids. Let cool completely, 30 to 45 minutes.
Pour 1/4 cup cooled ginger syrup into a separate pitcher; reserve remaining ginger syrup for a later use. Stir in lime juice, sparkling cider, and vodka. Pour into 4 ice-filled glasses and garnish with lime wedges.
