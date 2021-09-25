- 3 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes
- 3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1 cup cubed fully cooked ham
- 1/4 cup chopped green onions
- 4 large eggs
- 1 can (12 ounces) evaporated milk
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions
- Place potatoes in an 8-in. baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese, ham and onions. Whisk eggs, milk, pepper and salt; pour over all. Cover and refrigerate for several hours or overnight.
- Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350°. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 55-60 minutes.
Test Kitchen Tips
- Regular milk is a fine substitute for evaporated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.