4 teaspoons butter
1 large onion, finely chopped
1 large sweet red pepper, finely chopped
4 cups sweet corn kernels
2 large eggs
1 cup fat-free milk
1 tablespoon sugar
1 to 2 teaspoons hot pepper sauce
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1-1/4 cups crushed reduced-fat butter-flavored crackers (about 30 crackers)
5 green onions, sliced
In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove with a slotted spoon; drain on paper towels. Discard drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon in pan. Add corn, red pepper and yellow pepper to drippings; cook and stir over medium-high heat until tender, 5-6 minutes. Stir in remaining ingredients until blended; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until thickened, 8-10 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.