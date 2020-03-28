1 pound ground turkey or beef
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 envelope taco seasoning
1-1/2 cups water
1-1/2 cups sliced zucchini
1 can (14.5 ounces) stewed tomatoes, undrained
1 cup frozen corn
1-1/2 cups uncooked instant rice
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
In a skillet, cook turkey and onion until meat is no longer pink; drain if necessary. Stir in the taco seasoning, water, zucchini, tomatoes and corn; bring to a boil. Add rice. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 5 minutes or until rice is tender and liquid is absorbed. Sprinkle with cheese; cover and let stand until the cheese is melted.
Nutrition Facts
1 cup: 377 calories, 17g fat (8g saturated fat), 71mg cholesterol, 651mg sodium, 38g carbohydrate (7g sugars, 2g fiber), 20g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 3 lean meat, 2 starch.
