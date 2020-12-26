Ingredients
meatballs:
2 pounds ground chicken (or turkey)
4 teaspoons minced garlic
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
2 large eggs
1 cup breadcrumbs
½ teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon onion powder
firecracker sauce:
½ cup hot sauce
1 cup light brown sugar
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (more or less depending on spice preference)
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 475ºF. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper, set aside. In a saucepan, combine the ingredients of the firecracker sauce over medium high heat, allow to come to a boil, reduce the heat so it simmers. Let simmer for 8-10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow the sauce to cool. The sauce will thicken as it cools. In a large bowl, combine the ground chicken, garlic, salt pepper, eggs, breadcrumbs, paprika, and onion powder. Use your hands to mix all the ingredients together. Shape the meat mixture into ball, about 3 tablespoons of meat per ball. Place shaped meatballs on prepared baking sheet, bake for 11-13 minutes or until the meatballs are completely cooked. Dip each individual meatball into the sauce. Alternately, you can brush each meatball with the sauce. Place back on the baking sheet and bake for an additional 1-2 minutes. Drizzle or brush with additional sauce as desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.