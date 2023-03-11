1 pound chicken breast tenders
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1/2 cup cornstarch
2 large eggs beaten
1/4 cup canola oil for frying
1/2 cup sweet chili garlic sauce
3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tablespoons honey
1-2 tablespoons lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon Sriracha
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
Heat canola oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. In a large bowl, coat chicken with salt and pepper to taste. Lightly toss the chicken in the cornstarch until coated. Dip them individually into the beaten eggs right before frying. Add chicken about 4-6 at a time depending on your saucepan and cook until golden brown, about 5-6 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat the process with the remaining chicken, discarding any excess oil. Wipe out the pan you just used to cook the chicken. Combine the sweet chili garlic sauce, lemon juice, zest, honey, garlic salt ginger and Sriracha. and bring to boil over medium-high heat, about 2-3 minutes. Add the chicken back into pan and toss to coat with the sauce. Serve immediately with rice or fresh veggies.
