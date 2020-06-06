2 cups angel hair coleslaw mix
1-1/2 teaspoons canola oil
1-1/2 teaspoons lime juice
GUACAMOLE:
1 medium ripe avocado, peeled and quartered
2 tablespoons fat-free sour cream
1 tablespoon finely chopped onion
1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
1/8 teaspoon salt
Dash pepper
TACOS:
1 pound tilapia fillets, cut into 1-inch pieces
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 teaspoons canola oil
8 corn tortillas (6 inches), warmed
Optional toppings: Hot pepper sauce, chopped tomatoes, green onions and jalapeno pepper
In a small bowl, toss coleslaw mix with oil and lime juice; refrigerate until serving. In another bowl, mash avocado with a fork; stir in sour cream, onion, cilantro, salt and pepper.
Sprinkle tilapia with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add tilapia; cook until fish just begins to flake easily with a fork, 3-4 minutes on each side. Serve in tortillas with coleslaw, guacamole and desired toppings.
