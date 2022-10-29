1 T. baking powder
2 tsp. salt
3 C. flour
1/2 C. unsalted butter, oil, or chili oil
1 C. hot water
Melt butter in hot water if using butter. Mix baking powder, salt and flour. Slowly add wet to dry. Mix until combined and knead until smooth. Allow dough to rest at least 15 minutes. Divide into equal sized balls. Put back into the bowl, cover and rest for 10 more minutes. Roll out thin on a floured surface to 10-12 inch circle. Place tortilla in a dry, hot frying pan. Flip over when bubbles appear. Turn again after 30 seconds. Remove to a folded towel to keep warm. Can be stored in a Ziplock bag for about one week in the refrigerator.
