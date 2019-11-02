3 medium ripe bananas
2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
2 large eggs
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon baking soda
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 9x5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth and well combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let loaf cool completely in loaf pan. Store bread in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Notes: 3 medium bananas is about 1-1/4 cups mashed banana or 1 pound. Oven temperatures vary so just make sure you test it with a toothpick to make sure it’s baked all the way through.
