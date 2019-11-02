3 medium ripe bananas (about 1-1/4 cups if mashed)
2 cups oats (rolled or quick-cooking)
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/4 cup honey
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 cup cold water
1 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. Add all ingredients, except the chocolate chips, to a blender and blend until smooth and well combined. Stir the chocolate chips into the batter. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan. Garnish the top with more chocolate chips, if desired. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs on it. Let loaf cool completely in the pan. Store bread in an airtight container at room temperature for 2 days or in the refrigerator for up to 6 days.
Notes: The banana can be substituted with 2 ripe avocados (about 1-1/4 cups mashed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.