1.5 pounds ripe bananas (about 4-5 medium bananas)
2 cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter (or another nut butter such as almond butter)
1 cup chocolate chips
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 9x5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and line with parchment paper; set aside. Add the bananas, oats and peanut butter to a blender and blend until smooth. Try not to over blend the batter as this will lead to a denser loaf. Blend just until the oats are ground. Stir in the chocolate chips. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Garnish with more chocolate chips, if desired. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let bread cool completely in loaf pan. Store bread covered tightly with plastic wrap in the loaf pan or in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
Notes: If you store the bread in the refrigerator it will become denser. You can put it in the microwave for 15-20 seconds or heat it in a warm oven for a few minutes to soften it back up.
