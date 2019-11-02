3 medium apples (about 1.25 pounds)
1/4 cup honey
2 cups old-fashioned or quick-cooking oats
2 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease 9x5-inch loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and set aside. Peel, core, and slice the apples. Add all ingredients to a powerful blender and blend until smooth and well combined. Pour batter into prepared loaf pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If the loaf starts to brown more on top before the center is done, tent it with foil until baked all the way through. Let loaf cool completely in loaf pan. Store bread in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
