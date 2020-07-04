INGREDIENTS
1 head lettuce, chopped
2 stalks celery, sliced diagonally
1⁄4 medium purple onion, thinly sliced
1 cup sour cream
1⁄2 cup sugar
1⁄2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons regular or apple cider vinegar
1⁄2 lb bacon, cooked and crumbled (or use bacon bits)
1 cup parmesan cheese (or to your liking)
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl, glass one if you have it, begin to layer ingredients as follows:
- Layer 1 - Lettuce.
- Layer 2 - Celery.
- Layer 3 - Purple Onion.
- Layer 4 - Combine sour cream and sugar and pour over salad.
- Layer 5 - Combine mayonnaise and vinegar and pour on top.
- Layer 6 - Sprinkle parmesan cheese.
- Layer 7 - Sprinkle bacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.