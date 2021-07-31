7 cups sliced cucumbers
1 cup sliced onion
2 cups sugar
1 cup white vinegar
2 tsp salt
1 tsp celery seed
Mix well. Let stand for 6 hours. Then they are ready to eat or put into containers and freeze. Eat within 9 to 12 months.
If you prefer more of a tart cucumber-add less sugar. You can leave the cucumber skins on or off-whichever you prefer.
