1 celery rib, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1/4 cup chopped green pepper
2 tablespoons butter
4 cups chopped seeded peeled tomatoes
2 cups chicken broth
1 teaspoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon white pepper
2 cups fresh sweet corn
1 tablespoon minced fresh basil
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 green onion, finely chopped
In a large saucepan, sauté the celery, onion and green pepper in butter until tender. Stir in tomatoes and broth. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 20 minutes.
Press through a sieve or food mill; return to the pan. Add the sugar, salt and white pepper. Bring to a boil. Stir in corn and basil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 3-5 minutes or until corn is tender. Garnish with parsley and green onion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.