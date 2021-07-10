- 1 stick butter (at room temperature)
- 2 tbsp. fresh herbs (finely chopped)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Combine soft butter with the herbs and season with salt and pepper. Mix well and spoon it over parchment paper. Shape it as a log and roll it up with the paper. Refrigerate and slice once solid.
