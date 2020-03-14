3 Eggs
1/2 cup broccoli small florets
1/2 cup bell pepper cut into small pieces
2 tbsp cream or milk
2 tbsp Parmesan Cheese grated or cheddar cheese
Salt to taste
1/2 cup broccoli small florets
1/2 cup bell pepper cut into small pieces
2 tbsp cream or milk
2 tbsp Parmesan Cheese grated or cheddar cheese
Salt to taste
Black pepper to taste
Butter to grease
Grease the baking dish. Place the broccoli florets and bell peppers in it. Cook at 350°F for 7 minutes.
Whisk the eggs in a bowl with the cream and seasoning.
After the veggies are cooked, add the egg mixture to them. Make sure the eggs spread evenly over the veggies.
Sprinkle the Parmesan and cook for another 10 minutes in the air fryer.
When the air fryer beeps, remove the bake-safe dish carefully. Enjoy the frittata!
Notes:
You can use any veggies you like in this recipe. Some options are onions, spinach, spring onions, cauliflower, leeks, zucchini, tomato, asparagus.
Adding meat: When adding meat to this recipe, place it in the baking dish along with the veggies initially to cook.
Whisk the eggs in a bowl with the cream and seasoning.
After the veggies are cooked, add the egg mixture to them. Make sure the eggs spread evenly over the veggies.
Sprinkle the Parmesan and cook for another 10 minutes in the air fryer.
When the air fryer beeps, remove the bake-safe dish carefully. Enjoy the frittata!
Notes:
You can use any veggies you like in this recipe. Some options are onions, spinach, spring onions, cauliflower, leeks, zucchini, tomato, asparagus.
Adding meat: When adding meat to this recipe, place it in the baking dish along with the veggies initially to cook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.