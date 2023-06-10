Servings- 2
4 medium lemons (1/2 cup juice)
4 cups vanilla ice cream (24 oz)
1/2 c Simply Lemonade (other fresh lemonade)
Juice lemons and remove any seeds. You need about 1/2 cup of juice total.
In a blender, add lemonade then ice cream and blend until smooth and frothy; about 1-2 minutes.
Add lemon juice (and pulp if using) to the blender and blend for about 10 seconds or until it has a really creamy texture.
Pour into glasses and serve immediately, enjoy!
Nutrition per serving-
Calories: 350kcal; Carbohydrates: 66g; Protein: 9g; Fat: 8g; Saturated Fat: 9g; Sodium: 121mg; Potassium: 465mg
