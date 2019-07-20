1 1/2 cups plain, fat-free yogurt
1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen berries (blueberries, raspberries and sliced strawberries)
1 large banana, sliced
6 paper cups, 5-oz. to 9-oz. size
Aluminum foil
Wooden Popsicle® sticks
Place yogurt, fruit (slightly thaw frozen fruit first) and banana in a blender. Blend until smooth.
Divide mixture evenly into paper cups.
Cover each paper cup with foil. Make a slit in the center of the foil covers and insert one Popsicle stick in each cup.
Place in freezer for 3 to 4 hours or until frozen solid.
Peel off paper cup and serve.
Nutrition per serving
Calories: 60
Cholesterol: 0 mg
Total fat: 0 g
Sodium: 35 mg
Total carbohydrate: 14 g
Dietary fiber: 2 g
Sugars: 8 g
Protein: 3 g
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.