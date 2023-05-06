4 cups crushed ice
2 (1.5 fluid ounce) jiggers vodka
2 (1.5 fluid ounce) jiggers coffee flavored liqueur
2 (1.5 fluid ounce) jiggers Irish cream liqueur
2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
1/2 cup whipped cream
Combine crushed ice, vodka, coffee liqueur, and Irish cream liqueur in a blender. Drizzle in chocolate syrup. Blend until smooth. Pour into glasses and garnish with whipped cream.
