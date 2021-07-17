2 heaping cups whole frozen strawberries (stems removed)
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 12-ounce can lemon-flavored sparkling water
1 Tablespoon honey
Toss everything into a blender for about 10 to 20 seconds until it’s thick and icy. Be careful not to over-blend or the texture will thin out. You can also add a few extra ice cubes, for a thicker and icier consistency. This makes 3 heaping cups.
Calories: 80, Protein: 1 g, Total Fat: 0.5 g, Cholesterol: 0 mg, Total Carbohydrate: 22 g, Dietary Fiber: 3, Total Sugar: 16 g, Natural Sugar: 10 g, Added Sugar: 6 g, Sodium: 0 mg
