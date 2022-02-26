1 box cake mix
1 can pie filling
1 stick butter, cut into patties
Sugar for sprinkling
Start by preheating the oven to 350F. Grease a 9×13 baking dish.
Spread the strawberry pie filling on the bottom of the baking dish.
Sprinkle the cake mix over top of the pie filling making sure it’s completely covered.
Place the butter pads evenly over the cake mix. Sprinkle sugar on top.
Bake for 1 hour. Remove from oven and let the cake cool for 10 to 15 minutes before dishing out in serving dishes.
Add to plates and top with whipped cream, ice cream and/or fresh strawberries.
You can substitute any flavor of pie filling and cake mix you’d like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.