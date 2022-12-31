1/2 cup sugar
1 1/2 tblsp. flour
2 eggs
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1/2 cup lemon juice
1 cup whipped cream
Combine the fruit juices. Stir juices slowly into the flour and sugar. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture thickens. Add in the beaten eggs; cook for another minute. Let cool and then fold in the cup of whipped cream.
