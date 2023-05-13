2 1/2 cups mozzarella, shredded
2 oz cream cheese
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups almond flour (super-fine)
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/3 cup cooked bacon bits
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/4 cup browned butter
4 garlic cloves, finely minced
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Grease a medium cast-iron skillet with oil, butter or cooking spray and set aside. In a shallow plate, combine parmesan and Italian seasoning. Melt Mozzarella and cream cheese in a large bowl for one minute in the microwave. Mix well with a spatula until smooth. Combine the melted cheese, eggs, baking powder, almond flour, and bacon. Mix until smooth. Using a large cookie scoop, scoop dough and bread roll into the parmesan and Italian seasoning mix. Place each bread roll into the prepared cast iron skillet. Sprinkle bread roll with more parmesan cheese. Place skillet in the refrigerator for 10 minutes. In the meantime, preheat your oven to 400ºF. Remove the cast iron skillet from the refrigerator. Bake the garlic butter bread for 20 to 25 minutes, until golden brown. In the meantime, combine minced garlic, chopped parsley, and browned butter in a small bowl. Brush generously the baked garlic butter keto bread with the garlic butter sauce and serve. Enjoy!
