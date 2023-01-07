1 1/2 lb pork chops, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning mix (preferably low sodium)
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1/4 cup butter
1/4 cup (60ml) vegetable broth
Juice of 1/2 lemon
4 cloves garlic finely chopped
1 lb (450g) green beans, trimmed and blanched (if thin, no need to blanch the green beans)
Red chili pepper flakes, optional
Fresh chopped parsley, for the garnish
Lemon slices, for the garnish
To make the garlic butter pork cubes: In a shallow plate, sprinkle pork bites with cajun seasoning and toss to coat well. Heat 2 teaspoons of oil in a skillet or pan over medium-high heat until hot. Sear the pork bites in batches for 2-3 minutes on each side until edges are crispy and browned, adding extra oil as needed. Remove the browned pork bites from the skillet and set aside. Reduce heat to medium. Add butter to the skillet and heat until melted. Sauté the chopped garlic until fragrant (about 30 seconds), while scraping up any browned bits from the pan. Deglaze with lemon juice and vegetable broth. Throw blanched green beans into the pan and toss in the lemon butter sauce to coat well. Cook green beans for 3-4 minutes, turning regularly using tongs. Push cooked green beans on the side and return the pork bites into the pan. Toss pork bites through the garlic butter sauce to evenly coat. Serve the garlic butter pork bites and lemon green beans with lemon slices, sprinkled fresh parsley and red chili pepper flakes if you like. Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.