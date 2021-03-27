2 pounds ground beef
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup minced green onions
2 teaspoons minced garlic
salt and pepper
8 slices crusty bread, cut 1/2 inch thick
olive oil
Two-Tomato Relish:
3 cups chopped red tomatoes
2 cups chopped yellow tomatoes
1/4 cups thinly sliced fresh basil
1 teaspoon minced garlic
Combine Two-Tomato Relish ingredients; set aside.
Combine ground beef, cheese, green onions and garlic in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly.
Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick patties. Place patties on grid over medium, grill, uncovered,
11 to 13 minutes to medium (160 degrees) doneness. Meanwhile brush both sides of bread slices
with oil. About 3 minutes before burgers are done, place bread on grid. Grill until lightly toasted,
turning once. Place 1 burger on each bread slice; top each with 1/4 cup Two-Tomato Relish.
Serve open-faced.
