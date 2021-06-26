1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
6 anchovy fillets
4 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
8 ounces cream cheese
¾ cup grated Parmesan
¼ cup mayonnaise
Kosher salt and black pepper
Chopped fresh parsley, for serving (optional)
Raw or lightly blanched vegetables and potato chips, for serving
PREPARATION
1. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the lemon juice, anchovies, garlic, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and process until smooth.
2. Add the cream cheese, Parmesan and mayonnaise and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as necessary.
3. Taste for seasonings and add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate for up to 3 days before serving. Top dip with parsley, if using, and serve with crudités and potato chips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.