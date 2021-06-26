1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)

                6 anchovy fillets

                4 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

                1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

                2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

                8 ounces cream cheese

                ¾ cup grated Parmesan

                ¼ cup mayonnaise

                 Kosher salt and black pepper

                 Chopped fresh parsley, for serving (optional)

                 Raw or lightly blanched vegetables and potato chips, for serving

PREPARATION

1. In the bowl of a food processor, combine the lemon juice, anchovies, garlic, mustard and Worcestershire sauce and process until smooth.

2. Add the cream cheese, Parmesan and mayonnaise and process until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as necessary.

3. Taste for seasonings and add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate for up to 3 days before serving. Top dip with parsley, if using, and serve with crudités and potato chips.

