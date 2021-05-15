1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
3 cups broccoli coleslaw mix
1/2 cup sliced almonds
1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1/2-in. strips
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup hoisin sauce
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
3 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 to 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Sesame seeds
4 brioche hamburger buns, split
In a large bowl, combine mayonnaise, honey, and vinegar. Stir in coleslaw mix and almonds; refrigerate until serving. Preheat air fryer to 400°. Toss chicken with cornstarch, salt and pepper. In batches, arrange chicken in a single layer on greased tray in air-fryer basket. Cook until lightly browned and chicken is no longer pink, 4-5 minutes on each side. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine hoisin sauce, soy sauce, honey, ginger, garlic and pepper flakes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until sauce thickens, about 5 minutes. Add cooked chicken; toss to coat. Spoon chicken on bun bottoms; top with coleslaw mix and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Replace tops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.