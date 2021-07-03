1 pound orzo
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup olive oil
2 lemons, juiced
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 cups halved red and yellow cherry tomatoes
1 cup slivered almonds, toasted
1 small red onion, finely chopped
2 green onions, thinly sliced (white and green parts)
2 tablespoons chiffonade fresh basil leaves
2 tablespoons chiffonade fresh mint leaves
5 ounces crumbled feta cheese
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over medium heat. Add the orzo and cook until tender yet still firm, about 8 to 10 minutes. Drain into a colander and let cool.
- Whisk together the Dijon, olive oil, and lemon juice in a large serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Add the cooled orzo, cherry tomatoes, almonds, red onion, green onions, basil, mint, and feta. Toss together and taste for seasoning. Add salt and pepper, if needed. Serve.
