2/3 cup unsalted butter (10 tbsp) {softened to room temperature}
2/3 cup brown sugar {packed}
1/2 cup granulated (white) sugar
2 large eggs
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup molasses
2 tbsp water
3 1/2 cups all purpose flour {divided}
3 1/2 tsp. ground ginger
3 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp. ground cloves
3/4 tsp. allspice
1 1/4 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
In large bowl, cream together butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar with mixer until smooth. Add in eggs and vanilla and continue to mix. Then add in molasses and water and continue mixing until combined. In medium mixing bowl, whisk together 1 1/2 cups flour, ginger, cinnamon cloves, allspice, salt, and baking soda until well combined. Transfer flour/spice mixture into large bowl with butter/sugar mixture and continue to mix until well combined. Then gradually add in remaining flour, while stirring mixture with a wooden spoon. Once all flour has been added, you may need to get your hands dirty and work flour into dough to finish combining. If dough seems too dry, add a drop of water at a time until it is firm and smooth. Divide dough into 2 portions, flatten into discs, wrap each portion in plastic wrap, then transfer to the refrigerator. Allow dough to chill overnight, or at least a minimum of 4 hours. When you are ready to bake your cookies, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Generously coat a large cutting board with flour and remove 1 portion of dough from the refrigerator at a time. Sprinkle the top and bottom of the dough with additional flour, and generously cover your rolling pin with flour as well. Roll dough out to 1/8” – 1/4” thickness, then cut out shapes using cookie cutters, and carefully transfer to parchment paper lined cookie sheet leaving at least 1 inch between cookies. Bake 8 – 10 minutes, or until done. Once done, remove from oven, and allow to cool for 5 minutes on the cookie sheet, then transfer to wire racks to finish cooling. Continue rolling and baking cookies, 1 small portion of dough at a time, generously coating your cutting board and rolling pin with flour as you go, until all of the dough has been used up. Once cookies have cooled completely, you can decorate with royal icing. Makes about 48 cookies
Dough can be made ahead of time and stored up to 3 days in the refrigerator prior to baking.
Baked cookies will last well at room temperature, stored covered, for up to 1 week.
