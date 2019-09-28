ingredients:
1 (8-count) tube refrigerated crescent rolls
1 (4-count) tube refrigerated crescent rolls
1 (14-oz) package Lit'l Smokies
1/4 cup dijon mustard
1/2 cup butter
2 Tbsp brown sugar
1 Tbsp dijon mustard
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 Tbsp poppy seeds
instructions:
Preheat oven to 375ºF. Lightly spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with cooking spray.
Unroll both cans of crescent rolls; separate into 12 triangles. Spread a heaping teaspoon of Dijon mustard on each triangle. Cut each triangle lengthwise into 3 narrow triangles.
Place sausage on wide side of each triangle. Roll up and place in prepared pan.
In a small sauce pan combine butter, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire and poppy seeds. Bring to a boil and pour over pigs in a blanket.
