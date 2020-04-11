4 large eggs
2 tbsp reduced-fat milk or water
¼ tsp ground pepper
1/8 tsp salt
1/3 cup crumbled goat cheese
1 ½ tbsp chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
1 tsp chopped fresh chives, plus more for garnish
1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
Whisk eggs, milk (or water), pepper and salt in a medium bowl. Combine goat cheese, parsley and chives in a small bowl. Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add the eggs and let the mixture cook, undisturbed, until set around the edges, about 3 minutes. With a rubber spatula, gently loosen an edge of the cooked egg, tipping the pan to allow uncooked egg to run underneath. Repeat at various spots until almost no runny egg remains. Sprinkle the cheese mixture evenly over the omelet. Cover and continue cooking until the eggs are set, 2 to 4 minutes more. Slip a spatula under one side, fold the omelet in half and slide onto a plate. To serve, cut the omelet in half. Garnish with more herbs, if desired.
