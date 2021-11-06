3 tablespoons goat cheese soft
1 tablespoon Greek yogurt plain, fat free
1 tablespoon green onion finely diced
1 tablespoon fresh flat leaf parsley chopped
1/4 teaspoon black pepper freshly ground
Sea salt to taste
Combine all ingredients, cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Nutrition Information: Serving: 1tablespoon | Calories: 19kcal | Protein: 1g | Fat: 1g | Saturated Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 3mg | Sodium: 17mg |
SmartPoints (Freestyle): 1
