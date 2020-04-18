5 large russet potatoes, peeled and cut into thick wedges
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. paprika
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. chili powder
3 tbsp. all-purpose flour
A pinch of salt
1/2 lb. ground beef
1 jalapeño, seeds removed and minced
1 c. whole milk
3 tbsp. butter
2 c. shredded cheddar cheese
1 tbsp. sour cream
1/4 c. grape tomatoes, quartered
1 scallion, thinly sliced
Make fries: Preheat oven to 400° and toss potato wedges in olive oil. Season with salt, garlic powder, paprika, cayenne, ½ tsp. onion powder, and spread in an even layer on a large baking sheet. Roast 30 minutes, turning after about 15, or until potatoes are tender in the center and crisped on the outside. Make beef: In a medium skillet over medium heat, combine beef with chili powder and ½ tsp. onion powder and season with salt. Cook until no pink remains. Drain fat and set aside. Make cheese sauce: In a medium sauce pan over medium heat, melt butter. Add jalapeños and cook until fragrant, 2 minutes. Add flour and cook until slightly darkened, 2 minutes more. Add milk and bring to a simmer, then whisk in cheese and let thicken, 3 to 5 minutes more. Assemble: In a shallow bowl, top fries with cheese sauce, beef, and garnish with sour cream, tomatoes, and scallions.
