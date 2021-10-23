Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- ¾ cup sour cream
- 1 (15 ounce) can green beans, drained and liquid reserved, divided
- 1 processed cheese (such as Velveeta®), sliced
- 1 pound frozen bite-sized potato nuggets (such as Tater Tots®)
Directions
- Step 1
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Step 2
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir ground beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain grease. Add onion and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes.
- Step 3
Meanwhile, combine condensed soup, sour cream, and green bean liquid in a small bowl. Set sauce aside.
- Step 4
Add green beans to the cooked beef and onions; mix to combine and transfer to a casserole dish. Top with sliced cheese and cover with frozen potato nuggets. Pour sauce over top.
- Step 5
Bake in the preheated oven potatoes are browned and sauce is bubbly, about 1 hour.
