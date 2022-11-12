INGREDIENTS:
1 c. peanut butter
1 c. honey
5 c. oatmeal
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. M&M’s
1 c. chocolate chips
1 c. peanuts or cashews
1 c. raisins
1 c. peanut M&M’s
1 c. peanut butter M&M’s
(you can use any candy you’d like)
DIRECTIONS:
Melt together the peanut butter and honey. Now stir in cinnamon, then all dry ingredients.
Refrigerate for about 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Then place in baggies or air tight containers.
Ready to eat!
