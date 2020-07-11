8-ounce container sour cream
8-ounce package cream cheese
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
4 lbs. grapes
3/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup chopped pecans.
Mix together sour cream, cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla. Add 4 pounds of grapes. Sprinkle with brown sugar and top with pecans.
Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.
