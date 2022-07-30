1/3 c. fresh lemon juice (from about 2 large lemons)
1/3 c. low-sodium chicken broth
1/4 c. olive oil
1 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, plus more to taste
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
Black pepper, to taste
3 tbsp. fresh oregano leaves, roughly chopped
2 1/2 lb. medium Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into 1-inch wedges
Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 425˚. Whisk together the lemon juice, chicken broth, olive oil, salt, garlic powder, a few grinds of pepper and two-thirds of the chopped oregano in a liquid measuring cup. Spread the potatoes on a heavy-duty rimmed baking sheet, then pour the dressing on top and toss well to coat.
Roast the potatoes on the lower oven rack until they’re almost tender and the pan juices are bubbling and mostly absorbed, 30 minutes. Toss and continue roasting until the potatoes are tender and golden and the juices have reduced to a glaze, 10 to 15 minutes more. Toss again, then sprinkle with the remaining oregano and season with salt.
