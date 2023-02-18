1/3 cup Greek yogurt
1 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar
salt and black pepper
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup rotisserie chicken, cubed
1 stalks celery, sliced
2 scallions, sliced and divided
4 cherry tomatoes, quartered and divided
1/4 English cucumber, diced
1 bell peppers, halved and seeds removed
In a medium bowl, whisk together the Greek yogurt, mustard and rice vinegar; season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley. Add the chicken, celery and three-quarters each of the scallions, tomatoes and cucumbers. Stir well to combine. Divide the chicken salad among the bell pepper boats; garnish with the remaining scallions, tomatoes and cucumbers.
