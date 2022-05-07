Ingredients
- 1/2 cup yellow or Dijon mustard
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 2 pounds)
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix mustard, brown sugar, allspice and pepper flakes. Remove 1/4 cup mixture for serving. Add chicken to remaining mixture; toss to coat.
- Grill chicken, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat 6-8 minutes on each side or until a thermometer reads 170°. Serve with reserved mustard mixture.
