8oz gluten-free rotini (or other short-cut pasta)
2 ears sweet corn, shucked
1/2 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 avocado, chopped
1/4 small red onion, minced
3 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
For the Chili-Lime Dressing:
6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup fresh lime juice (about 2 limes)
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Salt and pepper
Cook pasta in a large pot of salted, boiling water until done then drain and rinse under cold water until cool. Set aside.
Meanwhile, grill corn cobs over medium-high heat for 6-8 minutes, rotating occasionally to char evenly on all sides. Slice kernels from cobs once cool enough to handle.
Add ingredients for Chili-Lime Dressing into a jar with a tight-fitting lid or bowl then shake or whisk to combine.
Combine pasta, corn, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, and basil in a large bowl then drizzle on desired amount of dressing. Season salad with additional salt and pepper then toss to combine. Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to one hour before serving (cooked gluten-free pasta can become hard and mealy when refrigerated for over an hour.)
