4 boneless skinless chicken breasts cut into 1 ½ inch pieces
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 small onion, chopped
1 15-ounce can pineapple chunks
1 cup teriyaki sauce
1 cup Asian toasted sesame dressing
Preheat the grill. Lay out 4 large (about 24 inches long) pieces of foil. In a bowl whisk together teriyaki sauce and sesame dressing. Distribute chicken, peppers, onions, pineapple chunks, and sauce between the sheets of foil. Fold the sides of the foil over the fillings and seal shut.
Grill packets for about 10-15 minutes, turning over once halfway through. Carefully unfold foil packets and check chicken to make sure it is cooked through. Garnish with cilantro and sesame seeds if desired, serve immediately.
