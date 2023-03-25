6 ounces fresh pineapple, sliced
4 cups hot water
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
3/4 cup fresh lemon juice (4 large lemons)
Heat a grill pan over medium-high. Add pineapple slices in a single layer, and cook 5 to 6 minutes on each side, until dark char marks appear. Set grilled pineapple slices aside to cool.
Combine 4 cups hot water and sugar in a large pitcher, and stir with a whisk until sugar is dissolved.
Process pineapple and lemon juice in a blender until relatively smooth.
Pour pineapple mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into pitcher with sugar mixture; discard solids. Stir well until fully blended. Serve over ice.
