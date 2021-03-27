1 medium-size zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices (1 1/2 cups)
1 cup thinly sliced red onion (from 1 small onion)
1 ear fresh corn, husks removed
1 large garlic clove, finely chopped (1 1/2 tsp.)
4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided, plus more for greasing
12 ounces fresh prepared whole-wheat pizza dough, at room temperature
8 ounces smoked chicken, shredded
8 ounces low-moisture smoked mozzarella cheese, shredded (about 2 cups)
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Fresh basil leaves and red pepper flakes, for topping
Preheat grill to high (450°F to 500°F). Toss together zucchini, onion, corn, garlic, and 2 teaspoons of the oil in a large bowl. Arrange vegetables in a single layer in a metal grilling basket lightly coated with oil. Place basket on grill grate, and grill, uncovered, turning occasionally, until vegetables are charred, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from grill. Cut corn kernels from cob; discard cob. Set aside vegetables.
Roll dough into a 14- x 10-inch oval on a lightly floured surface. Place on lightly oiled grates; grill over high heat, uncovered, until lightly browned, about 1 1/2 minutes. Flip over; brush top with remaining 2 teaspoons oil. Top with chicken; sprinkle with cheese, leaving a ½-inch border around dough edges. Arrange vegetables over pizza. Grill, uncovered, until cheese is melted, about 1 1/2 minutes. Remove from grill.
Sprinkle with salt and black pepper; top with basil and red pepper flakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.