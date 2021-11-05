1 pound lean ground turkey
1 cup carrot grated
1 cup zucchini grated
2 garlic cloves minced
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
kosher or sea salt to taste
2 teaspoons olive oil
6 slices whole-grain artisan bread
6 romaine heart lettuce leafs
1 tomato medium, sliced for six servings
In a large mixing bowl combine the first six ingredients and shape into six patties. Patties can be cooked on an outdoor grill, griddle, skillet, or oven broiler. Cook patties over medium heat for about 12 minutes or until there is no longer any pink color.
While the burgers are cooking, brush olive oil over one side of bread slices and either broil in the oven, place on a griddle or skillet, and cook until golden and crispy. Add favorite condiments to the burgers and serve immediately. Try with the Goat Cheese Yogurt Spread recipe below!
Nutrition Information: Serving: 1each | Calories: 228kcal | Carbohydrates: 15g | Protein: 19g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 56mg | Sodium: 185mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | SmartPoints (Freestyle): 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.