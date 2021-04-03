4 medium zucchini (about 1 pound), trimmed and halved lengthwise
½ cup olive oil
Kosher salt and black pepper
4 thick slices country or sourdough bread
4 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 teaspoon cumin seeds, lightly crushed
1 teaspoon coriander seeds, lightly crushed
1 teaspoon red-pepper flakes
Grilled bread, for serving
3 ounces feta, crumbled into large pieces
Lemon wedges, for serving
Heat a grill or grill pan over medium-high and brush the grates clean, if grilling outdoors.
With a small spoon, scrape the seeds from the middle of zucchini halves and discard. Rub zucchini with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place zucchini halves onto grill, cut-sides down, and cook until charred on both sides, turning halfway through, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer grilled zucchini onto a cutting board, let cool slightly then cut into bite-size pieces.
While zucchini grills, brush bread on both sides with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Grill until lightly charred on both sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter.
While zucchini and bread grill, prepare the spice oil: Heat remaining 1/4 cup oil in a small saucepan over medium-low until hot. Stir in the garlic, cumin seeds, coriander seeds and red-pepper flakes, and remove from heat. The residual heat from the oil will cook the garlic and spices. Transfer spice oil to a large bowl, add grilled zucchini and toss to combine.
Spoon zucchini over grilled bread and top with large pieces of feta. Serve with lemon wedges for squeezing on top.
