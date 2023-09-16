2 cups apple cider vinegar (5% acidity)
1 cup finely chopped dried apricots
6 cups sugar
1 cup finely chopped seeded habanero pepper
1 (3-oz.) pouch Ball® Liquid Pectin
Combine apricots and vinegar in a medium bowl. Cover and let stand at room temperature for at least 4 hours or overnight. Stir together apricot mixture, sugar, and peppers in a 6-qt. stainless steel or enameled Dutch oven. Bring mixture to a full rolling boil that cannot be stirred down, over high heat, stirring frequently. Add pectin, immediately squeezing entire contents from pouch. Continue hard boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Skim foam, if necessary. Ladle hot jelly into a hot jar, leaving 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rim. Center lid on jar. Apply band and adjust to fingertip-tight. Repeat until all jars are filled. Place jars in boiling-water canner and place lid on canner. Process jars for 10 minutes. Turn off heat; remove canner lid, and let jars stand in water for 5 minutes. Remove jars from canner and cool for 24 hours. Remove bands and check seal. Refrigerate any jars that did not seal. Wipe outside of jars clean and store in cool dry place.
