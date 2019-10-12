 

1 package White Almond Bark

16 whole Graham Crackers

Pretzel Sticks, Broken In Half

Oreos, Chopped

Reese’s Pieces

Chopped Pistachios

Mini Chocolate Chips

Optional Ingredients: Mini Marshmallows, Candy Corns, M & M’s, Colored Sprinkles, Different Nuts, Broken Chocolate Bars

Melt the almond bark over a double boiler or in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir until smooth and allow to cool slightly. Arrange whole graham crackers together on a rimmed baking sheet so that they’re butted up against one another. Pour the melted almond bark over the top and use an offset spatula to spread it evenly over the surface. Sprinkle on pistachios, chocolate chips, pretzels, and Reese’s Pieces (along with anything else you’d like to add.) Lightly press all the ingredients with the palm of your hand to make sure they’re all anchored on. Place the pan in the fridge and allow it to set completely. Break the bark into smaller pieces. Serve on a platter or package in small baggies.

