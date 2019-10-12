1 package White Almond Bark
16 whole Graham Crackers
Pretzel Sticks, Broken In Half
Oreos, Chopped
Reese’s Pieces
Chopped Pistachios
Mini Chocolate Chips
Optional Ingredients: Mini Marshmallows, Candy Corns, M & M’s, Colored Sprinkles, Different Nuts, Broken Chocolate Bars
Melt the almond bark over a double boiler or in a microwave-safe bowl. Stir until smooth and allow to cool slightly. Arrange whole graham crackers together on a rimmed baking sheet so that they’re butted up against one another. Pour the melted almond bark over the top and use an offset spatula to spread it evenly over the surface. Sprinkle on pistachios, chocolate chips, pretzels, and Reese’s Pieces (along with anything else you’d like to add.) Lightly press all the ingredients with the palm of your hand to make sure they’re all anchored on. Place the pan in the fridge and allow it to set completely. Break the bark into smaller pieces. Serve on a platter or package in small baggies.
