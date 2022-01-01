1 lb ground ham see note about finding and/or making ground ham**
1 lb ground beef
1 cup graham cracker crumbs finely ground
1 egg
3/4 cup milk
Sauce:
1 10 3/4 oz. can condensed tomato soup
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup white vinegar
1 tsp dry mustard
Preheat the oven to 350°
In a large bowl lightly combine the 1 lb ground ham, 1 lb ground beef, 1 cup graham cracker crumbs, ¾ cup milk, and 1 egg.
Form the mixture into large meatballs, about ⅓ cup in size each. Place into a 9x13 baking dish. You will have about 12-15 meatballs.
In another bowl whisk together the can of condensed tomato soup, 1 cup brown sugar, ½ cup white vinegar, and 1 teaspoon dry mustard. Pour the sauce over the meatballs.
Bake in the oven, uncovered, for 1 hour, basting the tops of the ham balls with the sauce once or twice during cooking.
(Do not buy ground pork, you want ground ham. This can be hard to find in the store. You can buy a ham steak or bone in ham steak and grind it to the consistency of ground beef.)
